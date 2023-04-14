Dixon High School presents ‘The Addams Family School Edition’

DIXON — A cast and crew of Dixon High School students will stage “The Addams Family School Edition” at James A. Wiltz Auditorium.
The musical comedy, featuring songs by Andrew Lippa, will have performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Tickets are $12 general admission, $5 for children and students and are available at our.show/dhs/addams or by calling 815-453-4966.
Headlining the cast are Shaun DeVries as Gomez and Leslie Pettorini as Morticia, with Olivia Gingras as Wednesday, Oliver Payne as Pugsley, Tyler Zepezauer as Uncle Fester, Anne McFarlane as Grandma Addams and James Cocar as Lurch.
Supporting roles are Aidan Price as Mal Beineke, Grace Shoemaker Fenwick as Alice Beinekee, Owen Winters Lucas Beineke and Alexis Baker as Judge.
Other members of the cast are Aidan Brown, Ary Collins, Brett Cumberland, Grace DeBord, Olivia Hernandez, Micah Kutz, Molly Olivers, Ava Pazera, Lakelyn Ramsdell, Falan Schwarz, Arlo Snead, Layli Thornton, Zoey Varga, Christopher Wadsworth, Teyla Wendt, Daven Whaley and Sarah Hintz.
The production crew includes Regn Bonnewell, Blake Ferguson, Jack Galica, Sara Hintz, Bradlee Koenig, Dax Krzykowski, Kelsey Laird, Kodie Lawson, Esther Mertes, Kylie Moody, Ashlyn Neville, Arin Newman, Danica O’Rourke, Jenica Puente, CC Reglin, Uriel Santos, Ashlyn Southard and Ashleyn Zarate.