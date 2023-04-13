Women achievers honored, stagecoach event part of latest in Sauk Valley

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Just around the corner

Women Who Achieve. The YWCA’s 40th annual Women of Achievement Awards will be noon Thursday at Dixon Elks Lodge. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

Giddyap. The role of the stagecoach in the formation of northwestern Illinois from 1828 to 1855 will be the subject of a presentation by historian Tom Wadsworth at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling.

Sing-a-long. Clare MaGee brought his guitar and banjo from Ontario, Canada, for a program of oldies and folk songs 10 a.m. Monday at Rock River Center, 810 10th St., Oregon. For information, call 815-732-3252.

Solo act. Jillann Gabrielle’s one-woman tribute to Joan Crawford and Bette Davis will be 1 p.m. Monday at Rock River Center, 810 10th St., Oregon. For information, call 815-732-3252.

Sounds good. Rhythm-Quest Rocks will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Turn the page. Lowell Harp and Friends will perform 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Talents shine. Creativity on the Move will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Savanna Museum and Cultural Center. Event is free, but donations will be accepted.

Dig in. Time to get dirty and join in the fun of the Hennepin Feeder Canal annual cleanup, which starts at noon Saturday at the Lions Shelter, Centennial Park, Rock Falls.

Music

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon

Evensong Church of Atonement (Chicago), 5 p.m. June 4

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Spring Music Recital, 6 p.m. May 23 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling

Spring Vocal Recital, 6 p.m. May 23 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling

Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 3 at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School

Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa

The Breadth of Greatness, 7:30 p.m. April 22 at Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School

Pops Concert, June 4 at Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton

American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday

Coloma Park District, Rock Falls Community Building

Youth Center Dances, 7 p.m. May 13. $3

Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll

Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band, 3 p.m. May 21

Bureau County Fair, Princeton

Josh Turner with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon

The First Fridays Open Mic, 6:30 p.m., donation

Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon

Second Saturday Open Mic signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3

Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Harold Harrison, 6:30 p.m. May 6

Todd Lorenc, 6:30 p.m. May 13

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon

Head East, 7:30 p.m. April 22

The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare the Next Gen, 2 p.m. April 23

From The New World, Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, 5 p.m. May 21

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m. May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20

Rendezvous Arts: True Colors Baroque and Don Widmer, May 10

Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23

She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12 and 13

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll

Rock River Jazz Band, May 7

Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14

The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19

Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21

White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris

Sounds of Summer Beach Boys tribute, April 21-22

A Rock’n’Roll Tribute, May 3-4

Vito Zatto Show, May 17-18

Dueling Pianos, May 24-25

Rock Falls High School

Miss Austen’s Choice, April 27-29

Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo

Hyronomous A. Frog, 7 p.m. May 5, 6 and 12; 2 p.m. May 7 and 13

Jungle Book, July 12, 15 and 16. Free

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon

Joan Crawford and Bette Davis featuring Jillann Gabriell, 1 p.m. April 17

The Magic of Brian Holt, 1:30 p.m. April 27

Performing Arts Guild, Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris

An Evening Around the Radio, 7 p.m. April 21-23; 2 p.m. April 23

Art exhibits

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 28

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon

Phidian Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until April 22.

Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., Byron

KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 106 Avenue A in Sterling

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road, Chana

Auction, 10 a.m. first and third Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturday and Sunday

Leydig Center, 1107 Eyelet Road, Dixon

Not-for-profit thrift, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., last Saturday of the month. Donations accepted 8 a.m. to noon

Polo Women’s Garden Club, 100 S. Union Ave., Polo

Perennial plant sale, 8 a.m. May 6

Loveland History Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon

Special interest

Best of Dixon Gala, May 5 at Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon

Friends of the Hennepin Canal, Raccoon hike, 1:30 p.m. April 16 at Bridge 15/Visitor’s Center; Indigo Bunting hike, 1:30 p.m. May 21 at Lock 33 Rock Falls; Woodchuck hike, 1:30 p.m. June 11 at Lock 29 Colona

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday; Caregiver support, 10 a.m. first and third Tuesday; Diabetic support, 11 a.m. first Wednesday; Low-vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays at First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick

Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays at Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m. first Tuesday at American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday at Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road, Forreston

General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday at Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove

PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. For information, email pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.

Petunia City Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. first Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 110 East Third St., Dixon. For information, visit petuniacityquiltguild.com.

Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corp. Children’s Podiatry Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at Morrison Family Care Clinic, 303 N. Jackson St., Morrison. The clinic is free, but appointments are required. Call 800-272-0074.

Library programs

Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. second Saturday. Lego Club 10 a.m. first Saturday. Roleplaying club, 3:30 p.m. Monday. Monarch story time, 6 p.m. second Monday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday. Bluestem Books, 2 p.m. second Tuesday. Library bingo, 3 p.m. fourth Friday. Reading with therapy dogs, 10 a.m. third Saturday.

Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. third Wednesdays; Literary merits, 2 p.m. fourth Tuesday;Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15

Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month; 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays

Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday

Historical societies

Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.

The Casket Girls, 7 p.m. April 24. Carol Chandler will discuss efforts to recruit women to move to North America’s frontier settlements.

Lectures and Seminars

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon.

Hummingbirds in the Midwest, 10 a.m. April 24

Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison

Learning About Our Amish Neighbors, Marc Gravert, 1:30 p.m. April 30

Saga of the Lilac Bush, An American Pioneer Narrative, Patricia Pessman, 1:30 p.m. May 31

In Vietnam, My Weapon Against Russia Was My Headphone, Steven Siefken, 1:30 p.m. June 4

Exploring Family Trees at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hillary Blevins, 1:30 p.m. July 30

Rock River Area Christian Women’s Connection, Candlelight Inn, Rock Falls

A Tale Without the Fairy, Diane Dassing, 11:15 a.m. April 19

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Dillon Home, 1005 East Third Street in Sterling. Guided tours Thursday and Friday on the hour starting at 10 a.m. and second weekend of the month.

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. Free

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December. Tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, open May to November, 1 to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day)

Byron Museum of History, 110 North Union Street, Byron, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.

Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May through October

Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.