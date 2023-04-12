Sterling-based Wahl Clipper Corp. opening barber academy in Chicago

STERLING – Wahl Clipper Corp. soon will be offering classes at its new barber training school in Chicago.

The Wahl Barber Academy is designed to “equip future barbers with the skills needed to perform at the industry’s highest levels,” the company said in a news release announcing its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

Wahl Clipper in Sterling, from an undated file photo. (SVM file)

In addition to training new and advanced barbers in haircuts, shaves, beard-grooming and more, the academy will offer educational opportunities for industry professionals and Wahl’s global team of educators, according to the release.

The public will be able to schedule appointments with students, who will work under the supervision of the academy’s licensed instructors.

Wahl is working in conjunction with the Pivot Point Academy, a Chicago-area beauty school for cosmetologists, estheticians, barbers and makeup artists.

The academy is at 8501 West Higgins Road, Suite 110. Its opening is pending approval from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Go to wahlpro.com/barber-academy or find it on Instagram to learn more.