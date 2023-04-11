April 11, 2023
Soul Farm in Amboy seeking zoning for yoga retreats

Business focuses on yoga, meditation

By Rachel Rodgers
Judi Harvin has been hosting yoga retreats on her land in Amboy for the last few years, and the business continues to grow.

DIXON – Soul Farm Retreats in Amboy is seeking zoning from Lee County for a growing yoga retreat business.

Judi Harvin, who owns property on about 40 acres in Amboy, started hosting yoga retreats a few years ago and found that there aren’t many curated yoga retreat opportunities in the Midwest.

“It really is a unique business,” she said.

She owned a yoga studio in Brookfield for about a decade and moved a year and a half ago to the property, which has been in her family for more than 50 years.

She was having difficulty finding insurance that fit the business, which includes outdoor yoga, meditation, locally sourced meals, massage and work with horses, so Harvin is petitioning the county for a special use permit as a campground.

A big part of my business is creating a really healthy environment.”

—  Judi Harvin, owner of Soul Farm Retreats

Retreats have up to 16 people, and those for overnight retreats sleep in a bunk house or tent.

Soul Farm offers tents and a bunk house for guests at the yoga farm’s overnight retreats and events. Image comes from a presentation made to the Lee County Zoning Board.

It’s a seasonal business and runs from June to September. Other events in addition to retreats include yoga training sessions and journaling.

“A big part of my business is creating a really healthy environment,” she said.

The Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals gave a favorable recommendation for the project Thursday, and the petition will go to the Lee County Board for a final vote.

