April 10, 2023
Serenity Hospice and Home to have second Art Dash

By Shaw Local News Network
Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

OREGON — Serenity Hospice and Home will have its second annual Art Dash fundraiser starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the River’s Edge Experience.

The event will benefit Serenity Hospice and Home, a nonprofit that provides care and ongoing bereavement services.

Hannah Warren, marketing and development director at Serenity, said 84 artists from the nine counties served by Serenity have donated a piece of original art, each is worth at least $100.

Three of the 84 attendees with “Dasher” tickets will be called at random “to dash” for the art of their choosing.

For information, inquire at 779-200-4691 or hannahw@serenityhospiceandhome.org.

To view the artwork: https://serenityhospiceandhome.org/art-dash

