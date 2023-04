ROCK FALLS — City of Rock Falls Electrical Utilities said that maintenance at the hydroelectric facility on the Rock River, a portion of East Second Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The closure affects East Second Street from Avenue F to the Canal, said Dick Simon, electrical director in a news release.

The hydroelectric facility was constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1907 and received an upgrade in 2013.