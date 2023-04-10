Dixon’s rescheduled egg hunt turns out just fine

DIXON — Seasonably speaking, the weather was nearly perfect for the once-postponed Eggstra Special Saturday egg hunt conducted by the Dixon Park District on Saturday at Page Park.

Skies were clear and daylight temps moved into the mid-60s.

Storms that moved through the region the previous week had prompted the park district to reschedule the event and move it to Dixon’s riverfront park. Originally, it had been scheduled for The Meadows, but the start of the youth soccer season required the shift.

Some age groups had well over three dozen participants carrying baskets and sacks, picking up plastic eggs that were scattered across the outfield at the Al Morrison baseball diamonds. The smallest ones were in the company of an adult.

There were also drawings for 10 bicycles, 10 one-month passes to The Facility and 10 baskets with treats. The Easter bunny was available for photos.