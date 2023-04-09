SVCC mourns loss of former trustee, education advocate

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College is mourning the loss of Dennis P. Fulrath, a former trustee and life-long education supporter who died earlier this week.

Fulrath, 76, of Rock Falls, graduated from Sauk in 1969 with a degree in industrial technologies before transferring to Illinois State University. He was a senior consultant to the manufacturing industry for 35 years and a longtime advocate of education and vocational training.

Dennis loved the college as much as anyone I have ever known.” — SVCC President Dave Hellmich

During his time as a student at SVCC, he was actively involved in student activities including the track team and student government, serving as the inaugural student body president. He later continued that work by serving on the college board of trustees from 2015 to 2021.

Fulrath would often cite his life passion as “the education of youth, as well as the education and training of all ages.”

“Dennis loved the college as much as anyone I have ever known,” Sauk President Dave Hellmich said in a news release. “He was proud of the lives we have changed for decades and was confident SVCC would continue changing lives into the future. I had really grown fond of Dennis and will miss him.”

Fulrath dedicated much of his personal time to volunteering in Rock Falls and across the Sauk Valley community.

“He fulfilled this passion through his community involvement,” the release said. “Beyond his various commitments, Dennis could be found cheering on graduates at SVCC commencement and walking with his fellow Skyhawks in community parades.”

A celebration of life will be scheduled for early June. McDonald Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements, and messages to the family can be shared at mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.