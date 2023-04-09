Shutter to Think: Pinhole Tales

I’ve gone old school! Or more bluntly, gone back to light sensitive silver-based substrates.
Not too terribly long ago, I dusted off the old film camera, bought some chemicals, plugged a few not-so-tiny gaps in the corners of a bathroom and set up a darkroom.
When you’ve been working with instant imagery for the better part of 20 years, to slow things down is both a joy and a challenge.
Of course, I originally started with photography on film so many years ago. So, when I started getting back in the development of film and printing of pictures, I was surprised I retained as much schooling as I did. (If I could look back, I actually might be more surprised how much I’ve forgotten).
As a gateway to dabbling back in film, I built a pinhole camera out of an old coffee can. This is as rudimentary as it gets: a pin-sized hole acts as the film lens, while a piece of light sensitive paper is placed on the opposite side of the can. My shutter is electrical tape. My exposure time is a guess. Point. Remove tape. Set timer for one minute. Cross fingers. Replace tape.
I’ve had some limited success with this process and my homemade camera. Really, I just love the idea that this was all done with junk found around my house.
When discussing this with my friend and photography mentor Les Allen, he loaned me a much more sophisticated pinhole camera.
Now, this didn’t mean I did any better of a job making a photo better, but at least I can do it faster!
My first foray with the Porsche of pinholes was as I expected, and I’m OK with that. It’s a terrible way to take a portrait, unless the subject is a statue or, gulp, dead.
Morrison basketball player of the year Shelby Veltrop is neither.
I knew it was going to be shaky and out-of-focus and weird — and that’s perfectly fine with me. I will continue to hone this craft and share the results, good or bad, here.
Additionally, Miss Veltrop was really cool to work with, and for that I extend a big “Thanks.”
