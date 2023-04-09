Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 24-31

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Fidel Aranda and Adolfo Perez to Karol S. Gerken, 304 W. Miller Road, Sterling, $220,000.

Steven E. and Mary E. Michel to Loos 1052 LLC, one parcel on Merrill Street, Sterling, $12,000.

Jeffrey D. and Jodee Olsen to Kent and Anna Marie Helmkamp Olsen, one parcel on Prophet Road, Prophetstown, $778,550.

Cheryl M. Holesinger to Shelley S. and Thomas J. Field, 518 17th Ave., Fulton, $138,000.

Cliotilde Diaz to John and Nancy Lira, 1202 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $90,000.

Veronika R. Packard and David S. Frye Jr. to Derek Anthony Hartness and Jenna Lee Holmes, 706 W. 12th St., Sterling, $137,500.

David A. Damhoff to Zarko Sijan, one parcel on Luther Road, Sterling, $688,590.

Chase C. Randall to KKS Equities, 1008 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $50,000.

Katherine L. Vickers to Lisa M. Ishmael, 506 Maple Lane, Sterling, $85,000.

Irene M. Thielen to Jordyn Koett and Troy Litwiller, 606 W. 11th St., Sterling, $110,000.

Jason and Leanne Stortz to Bee Rents, 727 Seventh St., Erie, $0.

Jody D. Knapp to Eddie E. Velasco Sanchez, 2108 22nd Ave., Sterling, $131,000.

Maisie L. Kramer Estate, Michael Kramer and Kevin L. Kramer, FBO to Michelle A. Kramer, 212 Elm St., Prophetstown, $666,667.

Joshua J. and Colleen D. Cox to 409Rock LLC, 409 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $43,000.

Janice M. Wilson Trust to BJE Future LLC, 906 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $53,001.

Janalee Politsch to Robert and Victoria Bryant, one parcel on Fulfs Road, Sterling, $5,000.

Quit claim deed

James H. Rathburn and Renelda A. Quick to Michael A. and Jessica L. Rathburn, one parcel on 17th Street, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

John M. Dillon Trust, Midland States Bank, trustee, to Rocky and Darcie McGowan, 1405 Second Ave., Sterling, $147,500.

William M. and Betty B. Abbott Trust, Farmers National Bank, trustee, to Allyn E. Koenes and Christopher D. and Cody C. Schroeder, two parcels on Palmer Road, Albany, $129,600.

Executors deed

Arlene A. Arduini Estate to Joseph Lewis, 313 Emmons Ave., Rock Falls, $51,500.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Southfield Corp. to Nitram Properties LLC, 2001 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $0.

Dustin C. Drew and Brandon J. Reuter to Tim’s Saloon Real Estate LLC, 321 W. First St. (formerly Stewart’s Heating and Air Conditioning), Dixon, $200,000.

Ricardo M. Hurtado to Carlos Bonilla, 236 Flagg St., Paw Paw, $129,900.

Stanley Shippert Trust, Stanley Shippert, trustee, to James Family Living Trust, Michael D. and Jalaine K. James, co-trustees, 209 Fox Trot Lane C-1, Dixon, $169,000.

Bryan M. Roerson to Jennifer Wolfe, 510 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $149,900.

B International Realty to Ronald and Julie Creager, one parcel on Hardanger Gate, Lee, $15,000.

Ronald E. and Karen K. Lippens to Todd P. Lippens, 1123 Long Road, Harmon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Helga Keding and Helga Keding Trust No. 101 to Savanna Rose Rivera and Edgar Osmir Rivera Gonzalez, two parcels in Nelson Township, $0.

Eileen Cooper to Jenifer Tagler, block 11, lot 72, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Darlene F. Hansen Trust, Thomas E. Yucus, trustee, to Thomas E. and Colleen Yucus, 185 Rogers Road, Ohio, $165,000.

Darlene F. Hansen Trust, Thomas Yucus, trustee, to Tellus Demetra LLC, 170 Pump Factory Road, 713 and 751 Todd Road, and 185 Rogers Road, Ohio, $2,976,798.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Roger A. Bauer to Kali Lamb, Joshua Lam and Larry and Linda McAnarney, 405 S. Sunbeam Court, Stillman Valley, $155,750.

Toni Buys Homes LLC to Michael C. Hanson, Merikita Stallings and Darcey A. Hanson, 509 S. First Ave., Forreston, $90,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Donald and Jamie Lee Ruth, 1170 Glacier Drive, Byron, $285,000.

Matthew and Megan Thimjon to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 1170 Glacier Drive, Byron, $285,000.

Patricia A. Robles to Trevor J. and Elizabeth N Stoos, 6 Terrace Drive, Oregon, $156,000.

Douglas M. Gramer and Dana L. Palmgren to Christopher G. Madden, 8450 E. Winnebago Lane, Byron, $238,000.

FHR Farms Inc. to Shelley Sartwell, 18915 E. Quarry Road, Davis Junction, $225,000.

Carl W. and Brooke C. Grundstrom to Tracy and Kathryn Roberts, 5144 E. Brooke Court, Byron, $420,000.

James F. and Joyce M. Callaway to Brandon Bradley and Candace Reynolds, 606 S. 10th St., Oregon, $143,500.

Debra S. Zuniga to Andrea Feary, 805 Webster St., Oregon, $132,000.

Trustees deeds

Lillian O. McNames Declaration Trust, Douglas W. McNames, trustee, to Nicholas Paul Luebke, 410 E. Fifth St., Byron, $139,000.

Leslie L. and Cheryl L. Heeren Living Trust, Leslie L. and Cheryl L. Heeren, trustees, to David Seitz, 610 S. First Ave., Forreston, $88,500.

DEN Trust 1013, David E. Nelson, trustee, to Edward C. Vock, three parcels in Pine Creek Township, $1,885,310.

Nicholas McDowell Payback Trust, Midland States Bank, trustee, to LKBL Properties LLC, 808 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $80,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office