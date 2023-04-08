C&N Supply receives favorable zoning recommendation from Lee County after city objection

DIXON – C&N Supply recently got a favorable recommendation from the Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals to construct a building south of town where it plans to move its business.
Doug Hicks, owner of C&N Supply at 105 S. Peoria Ave., is petitioning the county to change zoning on property he plans to buy at 1546 state Route 26 from agricultural zoning to industrial to accommodate the business.
Dixon City Council members approved a resolution objecting to the zoning Monday after warning Hicks they would do so if an annexation agreement wasn’t in place for the property.
The city doesn’t have authority outside the city limits, but it can support or object to zoning changes within a mile and a half of its boundaries.
Hicks said he didn’t think an agricultural store was a good fit for downtown so he wanted to move to a better location and planned to start constructing the new building in May. He’s already invested in the project, doesn’t want to delay the construction and doesn’t see why he should annex, he told the council last month.
City staff met with Hicks and his attorney, but they didn’t pursue an annexation agreement at this time.
The property is about 1.38 acres and once housed hogs. Hicks plans to demolish the current structure and build a warehouse and office space.
“This is a great opportunity to grow my business in general,” he said.
The building on Peoria Avenue is 125 years old and has issues related to its age, he said.
The Zoning Board approved a favorable recommendation for the project Thursday, which will go to the Lee County Board on April 20 for a final vote.
Hicks took over C&N Supply and FarmChains.com about two years ago following the death of his father-in-law, Ken Novak, who was fondly known as “Krazy Ken the Farmer’s Friend.”
Novak died in July 2021 after fighting stage III esophageal cancer.
