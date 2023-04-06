Morrison water rate increase in the works

MORRISON – For the first time in seven years, Morrison water rates might be going up.
To update and maintain its water infrastructure, the City Council is set to vote Monday on a four-year plan ro raise rates 3.7% on May 15, 3.6% on May 15, 2024, 3.5% on May 15, 2025 and 2.10% on May 15, 2026, City Administrator Brian Melton said in a news release.
Based on the average residential use of 3,740 gallons a month, the increase would be $1.39.
“This proposed rate plan is a result of a financial analysis conducted which evaluates operating expenses, identifies future infrastructure needs and assesses historical data on revenue, expense and inflation trends,” Melton said in the release.
The last city water usage rate change was a 4.5% decrease in fiscal year 2013-14.
The last water service charge – a flat fee change – was a 5.5% increase in FY 2016-2017, the release said.
Sewer rates will not be affected.
As part of the city’s five-year infrastructure plan, upcoming projects will focus on various water mains and loops throughout the community, water main replacement during the state Route 178 South reconstruction, water tower improvements and hydrant replacements.
Since at least 2013, the city has completed various improvement projects, Melton noted, including:
•A new well, and east end water main loop and water tower rehabilitation in FY2013-14, at a cost of $2.8 million;
•Installation of a new water main during the Main Street reconstruction project in FY2021-22, $1.2 million;
•And set to finish this year, water meter replacements and work on the west end water main loop, estimated to cost $1 million.
“We have been and continue to be very mindful of the current cost of water, sewer and refuse collection,” Melton said in the release.
“As with any resident or other business, costs are increasing for everyone, to include the city of Morrison. Every effort is being made to ensure that the city ... can continue to offer utility services effectively and responsibly.”
Call City Hall, 815-772-7657 or go to https://www.morrisonil.org/upcoming-projects for more information on the proposed hike.
The City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Odell Library Community Room, 307 S. Madison St.