5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Pack a lunch, take a quick trip, learn some history

It’s time to learn a little history and appreciate the natural environment. This week, 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley highlights some of the true treasures for sightseers and hometowners alike. So pack a lunch and take a day trip.
1 Founders Day. Historian Tom Wadsworth will provide the background and significance about the Truesdell Bridge Collapse, often called the darkest day in Dixon history, when he conducts the Founders Day lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Loveland Community House and Museum. A crowd gathered on the bridge to see baptisms performed in the Rock River on Mary 4, 1873 when the structure gave way. More than 40 died and 56 were injured.
2 North by Northwest. “Lewis and Clark Great Journey West,” a 2002 documentary narrated by Jeff Bridges will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday at Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. in Dixon. The center is open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and features galleries designed to enrich understanding of native peoples and early American farming. Other exhibits are the President Reagan History Room, the “Dutch” Reagan Classroom and Dixon in 18946 Diorama. Looking ahead, the center will have the re-opening of its Earth from Space exhibit at 9 a.m. May 4.
3 Reagan in the 1920s. The Reagan Boyhood Home at 810 S Hennepin Ave. in Dixon is open through December. Tours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tour the site alongside a docent and see a film that details the youthful Reagan, his family, and life in Dixon in the 1920s and 1930s. Young America’s Foundation, which operates the site, announced its schedule of special events for the year. They are the Reagan Boyhood Home Middle School Program on April 14-15, YAF’s Midwest Summer Intern program on May 22, Reagan 5K on July 1, Reagan Round Table on July 21, Reagan Boyhood Home High School Conference July 21-22, 9/11 Never Forget Project memorial flag laying on Sept. 2, 9/11 Memorial Service on Sept. 9, Escaping Communism High School Seminar on Oct. 6-7, Reagan Boyhood Home College Conference on Oct. 13-14, and the Community Christmas Event on Dec. 2.
4 Treasures Untouched by Time. Dillon Home, 1005 East Third Street in Sterling was built in 1858 for Civil War Brig. Gen. Edward Needles Kirk and was purchased by Washington Dillon in 1882. It contains the collection of P.W. and Crete Dillon, which was placed in the care of the Sterling Park District in 1980. Admission is $5.50.
5 Wildlife in Review. Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732. Includes hands-on exhibits.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information including photos for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.