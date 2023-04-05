Glen Hughes wins race for Dixon mayor

DIXON – Glen Hughes will become the city’s next mayor after winning nearly 56% of the vote, according to final unofficial election results Tuesday.

Hughes led the polls with 1,154 votes, or 55.88%, compared to 911 votes and 44.12% for Dennis Considine, according to unofficial Lee County election results with 100% of precincts reporting.

Dixon mayor-elect Glen Hughes laughs with family and supporters during his election party Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

He will replace Mayor Li Arellano Jr., who didn’t seek reelection after two terms.

Hughes has emphasized needing to improve housing conditions in the city, continue moving forward with economic development projects that have been years in the making, and focus on bettering infrastructure.

Hughes, 70, had a 37-year career as a commercial lender and served as a market president at Community State Bank for 15 years.

He said he was ecstatic and thankful for the positive support he received.

“It doesn’t happen without the support from my committee, my family and friends, and the community as a whole,” Hughes said.

He said he was glad that he and Considine ran a clean campaign, and he looks forward to working with him on the council in the future.

Hughes’ community involvement includes being a member of the CASA Board, Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals, Dixon Lions Club and St. Paul Lutheran Church. Previous involvement includes the United Way of Lee County, Dixon Family YMCA, Alzheimer’s Association, Dixon Public Library, Dixon Police Pension Fund, former Dixon Main Street and Habitat for Humanity.

Considine, 77, has a decade of experience on the Dixon City Council. He served a term as the city commissioner of public health and safety under the city’s previous form of government. Considine regained a seat on the council in 2017 and was reelected in 2021.

Before retiring, Considine’s career history spanned 50 years in several area businesses, including Kline’s Department Store, Marshall Beauty Supply, Dixon Floral and Nichols Greenhouse and Nursery.

Considine declined to comment Tuesday on the election results.

Incumbent council members Mike Venier and Mary Oros ran unopposed to retain their council seats.