Diana Merdian elected Sterling mayor

Sterling mayoral candidate Diana Merdian spent the evening of the race with her bowling team at Blackhawk Lanes Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Merdian won the race. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“That’s the representation that’s near and dear to my heart. It is important to me that our City Council reflects the community it serves.”

— Sterling's new mayor, Diana (Vasquex) Merdian, who says she appears to be the city's first LatinX mayor