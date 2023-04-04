Regional Office of Education 47 receives $23,000 grant to support bilingual educators

SPRINGFIELD — Regional Office of Education 47 serving Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties was awarded a $23,114 grant by the Illinois State Board of Education to support the bilingual educator pipeline.

ISBE announced $5 million in grants to 219 schools and regional offices on Tuesday. Funding for the grants come from federal pandemic relief funds.

Three school districts in the region each received $3,310 grants. They were West Carroll, Riverdale and Ashton-Franklin Center.

The grants are intended to address the disparity in the growing number of students who are English learners and those teachers who can teach in a bilingual classroom.

Illinois schools serve more than 275,000 students who speak 220 different languages; English learners are about 14% of the student population, ISBE says.

Illinois schools reported more than 300 unfilled teaching positions in bilingual education in October.

For example, Sterling Public Schools has an opening for a bilingual first-grade teacher and for a high school aide.

These grants could support an estimated 780 teachers getting trained and licensed.

ISBE said it has issued 456 temporary licenses to educators in bilingual settings. But these temporary licenses expire after five years.

“Bilingual educators play an invaluable role in our schools, and we are pleased to provide further support to districts in every corner of the state,” said state Superintendent Tony Sanders. “At a time of teacher and staffing shortages felt across the country and here at home in Illinois, we are ensuring that our schools have highly qualified bilingual educators so that our English learners have the support and critical resources to succeed.”