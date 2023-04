DIXON — The weather-postponed grilling fundraiser by Oliver’s Corner Market and the Knights of Columbus Council 690 has been rescheduled.

The annual grill out will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dixon market’s location at 748 N. Brinton Ave.

Grilled pork chops and hamburgers will cost $6 each, bratwurst are $5 and a hot dog meal will be $3. Money from the grill-out go for the Catholic Scholarship Fund.