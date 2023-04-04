Everclear, Michael Ray to headline Petunia Festival

DIXON - The Petunia Festival has announced its entertainment lineup for the annual summer festival.
This year’s main headliners will be alternative rock band Everclear on July 3 and country musician Michael Ray on July 2.
The festival will run from June 30 to July 4, and the lineup ranges from the headliners and tribute bands to local talent and acts with ties to the Sauk Valley.
The Chicago-based Too Much Molly Band led by Molly Callinan will headline the main stage on June 30, and The Trippin Billies, a touring tribute to The Dave Matthews Band, will lead the main stage on July 1.
Other acts include Mirabilia, an indie/alternative band; Slick Trigger, a high-energy country band from the Sauk Valley area; and Gina Venier, a Dixon native and Nashville country musician.
There will also be performances by Invisible Cartoons, Class Field Trip, Velvet 100, Kirkland, Baja, 3 Day Rain, The Downtown Rhythm Kings, Timothy Morris Music, and Half Catholic.
Pre-sale tickets available in June will be $25 for the weekend or $10 a day at the gate.
The festival will include live music, food, family activities, a parade, carnival and fireworks.
Other traditional festival activities returning this year include Cruise In Style Car Show, Brush & Bloom, family fun night, pancakes in the park, the Dixon Municipal Band concert, Nuts About Art, craft show, volleyball tournament, and the Reagan Run.
The music schedule will be:
Friday, June 30
Too Much Molly Band - 9:30 p.m.
Class Field Trip - 8:30 p.m.
Invisible Cartoons - 6:30 p.m.
Velvet 100 - 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
The Trippin Billies - 9:30 p.m.
Mirabilia - 8:30 p.m.
Kirkland - 6:30 p.m.
Baja - 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Michael Ray - 9:30 p.m.
3 Day Rain - 8:30 p.m.
Gina Venier - 6:30 p.m.
Slick Trigger - 5:30 p.m.
The Downtown River Kings - 3:30 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Everclear - 10 p.m.
Timothy Morris Music - 6:30 p.m.
Half Catholic - 5:30 p.m.