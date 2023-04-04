Dixon looks to fund $1.6 million cemetery building

DIXON – The city is considering using reserve funds to construct a $1.6 million cemetery building as the current structure is rundown and past the point of repairs.
The city plans to demolish its building in Oakwood Cemetery, which is about 50 years old. It is in poor condition, undersized for the city’s needs, not handicapped-accessible and doesn’t have climate control.
In October, the Dixon City Council had a public hearing for pursuing a rural development loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.
The project was estimated at $1.35 million at the time, and the loan would have been paid off across 40 years at an interest rate of 3.5%.
However, the loan process has been cumbersome and would delay the project, City Manager Danny Langloss said.
“We believe that it would be better with the needs that are faced there and how bad that building is to make an adjustment to our plan,” he said. “We really want to get moving on this project, and we’re concerned with how long it’s going to be drawn out with all of the red tape on the other loan.”
Langoss recently presented the council with an alternative option to use funds from the general fund reserve. There’s about $1.7 million coming to the fund that the city loaned itself when it upgraded all of the water meters in town about five years ago, Langloss said. Not counting that, there’s about $5.8 million in the fund, he said.
The council made a consensus to move forward with the project.
The current building is used as a visitor meeting area, equipment storage, break room and locker room, restroom, equipment work area, and dirt storage.
The new building will be moved more toward the edge of the cemetery while the site of the demolished building will be used for more plots.
The 9,100-square-foot upgrade will include heating and air conditioning, and adequate storage and work areas. There will also be paved road and parking.