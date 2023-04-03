Little ones join in the egg hunt fun in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — For the first time, the Coloma Park District welcomed wee ones to its annual egg hunt, which was held Saturday at Centennial Park.

A grassy area salted with plastic eggs was set aside for children ages 2 and younger. Toddlers scooped them up by the armful, or just crawled among the colorful eggs.

Many of the youngest were adorned with bunny ears or bundled up in their winter coats in the chilly aftermath of Friday’s storms.

Later in the day, an egg hunt for children 8 and hunger was held at Westwood Soccer Fields in Sterling. On Friday, the Sterling Rock Falls YMCA had held an egg hunt its pool.

Here is a schedule of upcoming egg hunts in the region:

Dixon Park District Eggstra Special Saturday, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, Al Morrison Baseball Complex, 1101 Page Drive, Dixon. Pictures with Easter Bunny at 11, egg hunts at noon by age division, bike giveaways. (Rescheduled from April 1 because of weather).

Tampio Lions Club Easter Egg Walk, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Reagan Community Gym, Tampico.

Hope United Methodist Church Chadwick Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Saturday, April 8, Chadwick School baseball diamonds for ages birth to grade 3.

Egg-stravaganza, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, Discovery Center Museum, Rockford.