Dixon bridge disaster to be focus of annual Founders Day program

DIXON – The focus of the annual Founders Day program will be the city’s historic bridge disaster of 1873.

The event will feature speaker and local historian Tom Wadsworth at 6 p.m. April 11 at the Loveland Community House and Museum.

“Wadsworth is a respected expert on local history and has dedicated his career to preserving the stories and traditions of the Dixon community,” according to a news release from the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street. “His presentation will focus on the events leading up to the Dixon Bridge Disaster and its impact on the community and the country as a whole.”

On May 4, 1873, a large crowd had gathered on the Truesdell Bridge to see baptisms performed in the Rock River below when the bridge collapsed and caused a deathtrap of water and iron.

An estimated 45 people died in the collapse – the majority being women and children – and the list of injured tallied 56.

It’s considered among some of the worst bridge disasters in history.

A public domain photo shows the Truesdale bridge after its collapse on May 4, 1873. The deaths of 46 people make it one of the deadliest bridge disasters in United States history. (Photo by Charles Keyes and from the collection of the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society)

“This year’s Founders Day is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and learn more about Dixon’s fascinating history,” Wadsworth said. “I look forward to sharing my research on the Dixon bridge disaster and discussing its significance with attendees.”

Wadsworth featured the bridge disaster at the Founders Day event in 2017, which was one of the most popular program presentations.

”We are thrilled to have Tom Wadsworth as our guest speaker for this year’s Founders Day event,” said Jeremy Englund, Chamber Main Street executive director. “His extensive knowledge and passion for local history make him the perfect person to discuss the Dixon bridge disaster and its lasting impact on our community.”