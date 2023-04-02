Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 17-24

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

P and P Real Estate Investment to Aarti Investment, 200 Sawyer Road, Morrison (Dairy Queen), $535,000.

Nicholas B. and Matthew J. Vanderleest to Jason R. and Brenda A. Vos, one parcel on Covell Road, Morrison, $450,000.

Thomas A. and Jenna S. Urbik to Daniel Hartman and Jaycie Vankampen, 16379 Sand Road, Fulton, $275,000.

Benjamin J. Brown to Leslie G. Portner, 1607 English St., Rock Falls, $18,000.

Farmers National Bank to Equity Trust FBO Noah Beauvias IRA, 607 N. Bluff St., Albany, $20,000.

Andrew Gomer to Miguel Casas, 1205 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $55,509.

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Shannon and Dany Grzegorek, 13680 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $22,500.

Matthew C. Wood and Diana Sanneman to BGRS Relocation Inc., 13680 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $22,500.

Mahboob and Saleha, also Salehi, Khan, to M and K Real Estate, 409 Ave L and 1204 W. Fourth St., Sterling (formerly Mallard Manufacturing), $340,000.

Batten Development LLC to Gary A. Snapp, 31808 Hahnaman Road, Deer Grove, $50,000.

Lutz Holdings LLC to Sonia N. Harts, 1306 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $109,500.

Midnight Hour Development to Christian M. Padilla, 1701 Ave L, Sterling, $99,000.

Steven P. and Sarah E. Wiebenga to Julie E. and Bruce D. Hayen, 1203 W. 23rd St., Rock Falls, $174,900.

Jerald D. Conklen to Tonia M. Day and Diana L. Day Schreiner, 1907 Ave J, Sterling, $135,000.

Fidel Aranda and Maria Carmelina Zumba to Vyron M. Evans, 617 E. Fourth St., Rock Falls, $122,000.

Tammi K. and John L. Daugherty III to Jacob and Jillian J. Gilman, 6469 Sandy Bottom Road, Fulton, $285,000.

Karen Genevieve Cheesman to Donald and Carla Register, 21203 Lincoln Road, Sterling, $220,000.

Dawn Cormack to Kevin Bogott, 1006 W. 18th St., Sterling, $124,900.

Ronald and Cassidy N. Pineda to John A. and Linda L. Larson, 704 W. 12th St., Rock Falls, $145,000.

Alexander M. and Ashley N. Kraus to Abigail L. Holldorf, 1314 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $80,000.

Elena Cali to Jeffrey S. Brown, 519 15th Ave., Rock Falls, $85,000.

Sondra L. Horn to Brandon Chad Peppers, 16076 Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $70,000.

Debra Melendez and Denise Meier to Dorothy M. McBride and Mollie Harris, 2003 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $105,000.

Mike Mihalios Inc. to Brent Young, 607 Ave B, Sterling, $160,000.

Steven J. and Stephanie A. Houzenga to Nadia and Francis Govea, 16980 Millard Road, Morrison, $204,000.

Carrington Mortgage Services to Yaritza Ramirez, 603 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $45,000.

Quit claim deeds

Phyllis Meiners to Karla Garza, 1308 E. 14th St., Sterling, $0.

Benjamin N.D. and Kelita M. Johnson to A Hope and A Future Investments, 516 and 601 E. Lincolnway and 304 S. Cherry St., Morrison, $0.

Andrea A. Rivas to Letrac LLC, 411 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Executors deed

Betty L. Hintt Estate, formerly Davy, to Javier Carreno and Bryan G. Jimenez, 409 Portland Ave., Morrison, $60,000.

Deeds

Nicholas S. Jones, sale officer, to Daniel Segretto, 1336 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $26,000.

Whiteside County sheriff and Emily A. and Christopher F. Graham to Nancy L. and Larry E. Pape, 12228 Black Road, Morrison, $46,300.

Whiteside County sheriff and Lawrence J. Ganther to Rock River Housing Trust, 1207 Mulnix St., Rock Falls, $42,901.

Whiteside County sheriff, Ray A. Corbell, PNC Bank and First of America Bank to Rocket Mortgage, 814 W. Park St., Morrison, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Robert A. and Beverly A. Rice to Cade Nicholas Bauer and Cassidy Christine Martin, 323 Flagg St., Paw Paw, $137,000.

William, Patricia, Joseph and Mary Ann Kreps and Mary Wright to Walter G. and Mary G. Seward, 1210 Douglas Terrace, Dixon, $98,500.

Wendy A. Olson and Jack A. Coleman to Gabriel Tieken, 1619 W. Second St., Dixon, $115,000.

Kristen Parcus to Kristen Parcus and Reiss Properties LLC, 623 W. Second St., Dixon, $108,000.

Karen Clarke to Felix, Hector A. and Rachel M. Rivera, 322 S. Dement Ave., Dixon, $110,000.

Phillip L. Plumb Jr. to Dennis M. and Barbara A. Budzitowski, 1207 Tilton Park Drive, Dixon, $159,900.

Randy Joe Lemke to Stanley H. and Skyler H. Aurand, 422 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $19,000.

Barbara L. Woodyatt to Timothy G. Palmer, 1523 W. Third St., Dixon, $121,000.

David D. and Denise L. Doss to Sandra M. and Lawrence E. Reaver Jr., 40 Prairie Court, Sterling, $2,125.

Jacob O. Leffelman to Nicholas J. Rhine and Rayven L. Wehling, 704 E. Main St., Amboy, $150,000.

James D. Hart to Robert C. Colwell and David J. Didier, two parcels in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Luis Gonzalez to Lex Castro, block 9, lots 155-156, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $24,000.

Helen J. Castro to Waldina C. and John Lopez, block 5, lot 464, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Thomas F. Cox Jr. to Vicki M. Foutch, block 18, lot 55, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Moraima L. Cruz to Crystal Correa, block 8, lot 4, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Gregory L. and Mary R. Malach and Jamie Stoerp to Kelly Jo Hoffman and David Malach, one parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Lindsey Marie Duet, Thomas Aguilar, Stephanie Ann Herwig-Pace and Matthew Ryan Herwig, 322 S. Dement Ave., Dixon, $0.

Lee County to village of Compton, 122 Cherry St., Compton, $0.

Alan R., Roxanne M., Francis M. Karen L. and David J. Stenzel to Theback4t LLC, two parcels in May Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Richard W. and Kathy J. Hann Trust, Kathy J. Hann, trustee, to John and Darlene Godbold, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Bruce W. Leonard Revocable Living Trust, Bruce W. Leonard, trustee, to Ryder Whitehead and Dustanie Bellows, 205 S. Second St., Harmon, $49,000.

Deed

Lyle Dale Dirks Office and Mary E. Henson to William and Glenda Kaecker, 330 N. Canal Drive, Dixon, $76,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Larry and Tina Bahr to Robert H. Clark, one parcel in Monroe Township, $84,000.

Rochelle Real Estate LLC to Bam Rochelle LLC, 211 E. state Route 38, Rochelle, $500,000.

Samuel J. Kloweit to Kane H. Vanbriesen, 218 W. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $165,000.

TLI Inc. to Christine E. Bodoh, 405 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $60,000.

Michael G. and Ranita Laloggia to Michael and Megan Wilbur, 5907 E. Scott Drive, Stillman Valley, $260,000.

Joshua D. and Robin Blunt to Corliss M. Baer, 5857 S. Indian Trail, Rochelle, $257,000.

Amelia L. Stein to Howard R. Anderson, 110 S. Washington St., Rochelle, $169,000.

Michael D. Szczech and Angela S. Dobson to Bryan and Sandra Vossen, one parcel on Crestview Road, Byron, $89,000.

Linda Lou Rundlett to Jonathan A. and Ariel N. Miller, 1209 W. Washington St., Oregon, $132,000.

Larry A. Wright to Robert De La Losa, 800 Adams St., Oregon, $20,000.

Chamberlin Family Farms LLC to Ian E. and Sara E. McNamara, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $134,500.

Chamberlin Family Farms LLC to Daniel P. McNamara, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $197,500.

Todd L. and Yvette H. Branscomb to Austin D. Luepkes, 522 N. All Saints Drive, Byron, $100,000.

Quit claim deeds

Minnie Irvan to Patrick L. Galor, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $0.

Alejandro Jacobo to Benjamin Lopez Lopez and Elizabeth Lopez Belmonte, 218 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Meridian Community School District 223 to village of Stillman Valley, 207 W. Main St., Stillman Valley, $0.

Marvin G. Rehfeld to Megan Marie Simmons, 14851 E. state Route 72, Davis Junction, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gail M. Warnken Irrevocable Trust, Elizabeth A. Hutchison, trustee, to Zachary T. Horst, 5190 S. state Route 26, Polo, $215,000.

Paul Taylor Trust 2003, Paul Taylor, trustee, to Elite Pork LLC, one parcel in Lynnville Township, $499,980.

The late Robert E. and Doris C. Bennett by heirs to Bennett Family Trust 111, Joy K. Wirth and Carla L. Miller, trustees, two parcels on Black Walnut Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

O’Connor Trading LLC and Polo Geothermal and Lapidary LLC to Next Landscaping LLC, 107 and 109 E. Locust St., Polo, $55,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office