April 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Drum clinic at East Coloma-Nelson school

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Danya Thomson gives an example of his drum technique Friday, March 24, 2023 during at clinic at East Coloma-Nelson school in Rock Falls.

ROCK FALLS – Chicago native and professional musician Danya Thompson gives a drum clinic to students at the Rock Falls school on Friday, March 24.

Danya Thompson speaks to students at East Coloma-Nelson school during a drum clinic in Rock Falls Friday, March 24, 2023. The Chicago native learned the drums at age five and quickly fell in love with the craft. Thompson has played with countless musical acts ranging from Destiny’s Child to Hot Hot Robot. Along with being an accomplished musician, Thompson is an educator, producer, musical engineer and composer working in film and TV.

Danya Thompson speaks to students at East Coloma-Nelson school during a drum clinic in Rock Falls Friday, March 24, 2023. The Chicago native learned the drums at age five and quickly fell in love with the craft. Thompson has played with countless musical acts ranging from Destiny’s Child to Hot Hot Robot. Along with being an accomplished musician, Thompson is an educator, producer, musical engineer and composer working in film and TV. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Rock FallsEducation
Alex Paschal

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media