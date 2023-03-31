Dixon holds off on license plate-scanning cameras

DIXON – The Dixon City Council is holding off on buying a camera system that would be used to record license plates and identify vehicles in police investigations following surveillance concerns.
About a month ago, Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell approached the council about contracting with Flock Safety, which has built a wide surveillance network across the country, including 189 law enforcement agencies.
Cameras placed on poles or other structures would record traffic while scanning license plates, and the data would be used by police in investigations such as stolen vehicles, robberies and other crimes. They wouldn’t be used for traffic enforcement.
Data would be deleted after 30 days unless it was being used for an investigation, and the city could decide to make that window shorter.
The city would own the data and choose to share it with other departments. License plates wanted in crimes could be flagged through state or federal law enforcement investigation databases, such as the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.
The cameras could aid in solving a crime or preventing further crimes, but there are also oversight and government surveillance concerns, Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said.
Flock, which has 34,000 cameras across the country, is under scrutiny by the American Civil Liberties Union, which says the company is “blanketing American cities with dangerously powerful and unregulated automatic license plate recognition cameras.”
“Working with police departments, neighborhood watches, and other private customers, Flock not only allows private camera owners to create their own ‘hot lists’ that will generate alarms when listed plates are spotted, but also runs all plates against state police watchlists and the FBI’s primary criminal database, the National Crime Information Center,” the ACLU said in an article about Flock.
If the council decided to enter into a two-year contract, the cost would be around $16,250 the first year and $12,500 the second year for five cameras, Howell said. The Interstate 88 corridor would likely be a location for cameras.
The contract was withdrawn from the council, and it’s not included in the city’s proposed budget meaning the council would need to approve a budget amendment in the future to approve the cameras.