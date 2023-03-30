New resale shop opening in Dixon

DIXON – Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon is opening its third resale shop, Angel Treasures III, at 847 N. Galena Ave.
Remodeling is done, new signage, a canopy and fixtures are on the way, and as soon as the racks are installed, staff will begin filling the store with a mix of clothing, and accessories housewares and books, and antiques and collectibles, Serenity CEO Lynn Knodle said.
Knodle is hoping for a May 1 opening in the leased space next to Jimmy Johns, which was occupied by optometrist Darrin G. Vits’ Discount Eyewear.
Serenity already has two Angel Treasures shops, in downtown Winnebago, which opened in October 2016, and the original store, which opened in Oregon in 2001. It moved to 4045 state Route 64 in Mt Morris then moved in August 2016 to bigger digs up the road, to 201 state Route 64.
All resale proceeds benefit the hospice at 1658 S. state Route 2.
Get your shop on
Angel Treasures in Mt. Morris is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 201 state Route 64.
It can be reached at 815-734-0504.
The Winnebago store, Angel Treasures II, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 126 Benton St. It can be reached at 815-335-2292.
Both accept donations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Angel Treasures III also will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For now, it will accept donations daily, Knodle said.
Clothing, accessories, housewares, furniture, toys, jewelry, glassware, dishes, collectibles, seasonal items, movies and music are accepted; baby seats, cribs, mattresses, large appliances, TVs, computers, microwaves nd encyclopedias are not.
Go to serenityhospiceandhome.org or find them on Facebook to learn more.