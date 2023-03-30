March 29, 2023
Loaves and Fishes keeps serving up breakfast to-go

The meal outreach is four times a week at Sterling’s First United Methodist Church

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Barry Pettorini finds a place to enjoy Wednesday's french toast at First United Methodist Church. The menu changes daily with Pettorini's favorite being the sausage gravy and biscuits served on Thursday.

Daniel Barnum finds a place to enjoy his breakfast of french toast at First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The menu changes daily with Barnum's favorite being the sausage gravy and biscuits served on Thursday. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

STERLING — Loaves and Fishes serves a free to-go breakfast on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at First United Methodist Church on Broadway in Sterling.

The program runs on donations obtained from a collective of local churches, community members, community organizations, the County Market and Sauk Valley Food Bank. The meals are prepared and served by volunteers from area churches. In 2022, it served more than 17,000 breakfasts.

But the project is asking for community assistance. This spring, it had to start buying meat and eggs at retail prices, a change from the past when those items were once donated.

To make a donation or to offer ideas on how to help, contact Loaves and Fishes director Lois Heerdt at heerdtkl@gmail.com or 815-499-1706.

Loaves and Fishes volunteers Jackie Warkins dishes up a breakfast to Fred Hand Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at First United Methodist Church. The Sterling church offers a free to go breakfast Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 11am.

Loaves and Fishes volunteers Jackie Warkins dishes up a breakfast to Fred Hand Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at First United Methodist Church. The Sterling church offers a free to go breakfast Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 11am.

