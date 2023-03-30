Loaves and Fishes keeps serving up breakfast to-go

STERLING — Loaves and Fishes serves a free to-go breakfast on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at First United Methodist Church on Broadway in Sterling.

The program runs on donations obtained from a collective of local churches, community members, community organizations, the County Market and Sauk Valley Food Bank. The meals are prepared and served by volunteers from area churches. In 2022, it served more than 17,000 breakfasts.

But the project is asking for community assistance. This spring, it had to start buying meat and eggs at retail prices, a change from the past when those items were once donated.

To make a donation or to offer ideas on how to help, contact Loaves and Fishes director Lois Heerdt at heerdtkl@gmail.com or 815-499-1706.