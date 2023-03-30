Dixon Park District postpones Easter egg hunt and festivities because of weather

DIXON — Because of a wind storm forecast, Dixon Park District postponed its Eggstra Special Saturday holiday egg hunt and festivities and has rescheduled the event for a new location.

The event will now be 11 a.m. Saturday April 8, at Al Morrison Baseball Complex at 1101 Page Drive. The event was moved because the spring youth soccer season begins the same day at The Meadows. The change means there will not be an open house at The Facility, as was originally planned.

Other aspects will occur, however. Pictures with the Easter bunny start at 11 and the egg hunts by age group start at noon. There will be giveaways of 10 bikes, 10 one-month passes and 10 Easter baskets.