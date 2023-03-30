5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Check these indoors events

Don’t be fooled by the calendar. Checking the forecast, the season’s not quite got that “spring” feel, yet. Good thing there is plenty to do indoors. This week’s 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley features the Phidian Art Club’s annual contest, a mystery dinner in a castle, two youth stage plays and a bar-hopping game of mini-golf to raise money for July 4 fireworks. Just remember to call those bank shots off a barstool leg before putting.
1 Here comes the judge: Opening of the 74th Phidian Art Show – which showcases local artists – is at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. Mary Jo Schuneman of Woodlawn Arts Academy is the judge. The awards show starts at 7 p.m. Categories include best works for American and regional scenes, nature, floral, landscape, oil, watercolor and a pen and ink. The Phidian Art Club’s exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and visitors can cast their ballot for the People’s Choice Award.
2 We need Agatha Christie: Come in “Roaring 20s” costume and enjoy a whodunit dinner and mystery at the castle at Stronghold Camp and Retreat Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Admission is $100 a person, which includes dinner, dessert and a drink. Proceeds go to maintain and restore the facility. Inquire about availability at 815-732-6111, ext. 613.
3 Closest to the pin: Barstool Golf Open will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, at one of nine Dixon bars, which, along with Michelob-Ultra/G&M Distributors Inc., is raising money for the Dixon Petunia Festival fireworks. Teams of four compete in a nine-hole round of miniature golf. One golf hole is located at each of the bars – Palmyra Pub, The Last Stop, Val’s Place, Tipsy, Alley Loop, Stables, Drifters, Zero’s Tap and Shamrock Pub. Register by Thursday at the bar of your choice because that will be the starting point for the shotgun start. It’s $10 a person.
4 It’s spelled Schwartzeandgrubenniere: Milledgeville High School will have three performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” at Chadwick School, 19 School Street. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 1, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Admission is $10. Cast members are Gabe Pauley, Lilianna Smith, Olivia Schurman, Ryan Sheneffelt, Lili Drinkall, Isabella Pena, Ainsley Yingling, Skyler Hartman, Wyatt Meiner, Alexander Chaffee, Alexandria Vallejo, Ava Schluter and Cole Short.
5. A flying car? Yes: Woodlawn Arts Academy’s production featuring middle school-age students is “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.”, which will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 1, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School. Tickets are $8 and available online at https://centennialauditorium.ticketleap.com/chitty/.
