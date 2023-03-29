Major Locust Street reconstruction begins Monday in Sterling

STERLING — The $6.3 million, six-month reconstruction of Locust Street/state Route 40, from 14th to a little south of 25th streets, which was to have begun last spring but was delayed for a year, begins in earnest on April 3, the state Department of Transportation announced.

That stretch of Locust, a little less than a mile, runs north past the intersection with LeFevre Road, where CGH Medical Center sits, past Miller Road, which handles traffic from the CGH Main Clinic and Sterling High School, past the Kroger’s/CVS shopping center at St Mary’s Road/23rd Street, which handles much of Newman Central Catholic High School’s traffic, and past the intersection with Lynn Boulevard, the bypass that brings people from the western side of town to both the Locust and East Lincolnway business districts.

The project, in the works for several years, was delayed last year while utility issues were resolved.

Among the work to be done:

• Locust will be completely rebuilt from LeFevre to Lynn, with the pavement replaced and the road widened to three lanes to include a yellow-arrowed center left turn lane.

• Traffic signals will be added at Miller and St. Mary’s/23rd Street, while the signals at Lynn and LeFevre will be upgraded with left-turn arrows.

• A multiuse path will be built on the east side of Locust, north of LeFevre.

• A sidewalk will be added on the west side.

• Storm sewer, curb and gutter work will be done.

• Locust will be milled and resurfaced from 14th to just north of LeFevre, and from Lynn to just south of East 25th Street.

Construction will be staged, with one lane open to southbound traffic between LeFevre and Lynn. A marked detour will direct northbound traffic to use LeFevre and Lynn.

Two-way traffic will be restored once the new center and northbound lanes are done.

Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, IDOT said.