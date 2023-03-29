March 28, 2023
Best of Dixon Gala seeks nominations by Saturday

The awards ceremony will be May 5 at Dixon Elks Lodge

By Shaw Local News Network
Michael Grady, principal at Dixon High School, was named 2022 Dixon Citizen of the Year during a ceremony Friday.

Michael Grady, principal at Dixon High School, was named 2022 Dixon Citizen of the Year during the Best of Dixon Gala. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

DIXON — Discover Dixon is seeking nominations through Saturday in several categories for its Best of Dixon Gala.

Individuals can make nominations on the online form at votebestofdixon.com. The categories are for Citizen of the Year, 4 Under 40, Volunteer of the Year and Business of the Year.

The gala will be 5 p.m. May 5 at the Dixon Elks Lodge. Festivities include dinner, dancing, an auction, specialty cocktails and deserts. Proceeds will go to support community initiatives.

In 2022, recipients were Michael Grady as citizen of the year, Amber Schmidt as ambassador, Oliver’s Corner Market for top business, Debbie Bay for volunteer while the 4 Under 40 class were Lauren Mills, Christopher Bishop, Grace Johnson and Emily Zimmerman.

