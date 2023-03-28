Impact Program informational sessions scheduled at SVCC

DIXON — There will be two informational sessions on the Impact earned tuition program in April, Sauk Valley Community College announced on Tuesday.

The 60-minute sessions, which will begin 5:30 p.m. on April 25 and 27, are free and open to the public. However, registration is required.

To register, visit https://forms.gle/ReWc1wQCCStzn5BT7 or email Impact@svcc.edu.

Both sessions will be at the SVCC Riverview Conference Rooms (1H16 and 1H18) and dinner will be provided. Most of the outreach at this stage is for eighth-graders and community groups that can offer service hours or make other donations.

High school students are eligible to register for the program by Sept. 1 of their freshman year. During that time they have the opportunity through volunteerism to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC or until they earn a certificate or degree. — Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program

High school students are eligible to register for the program by Sept. 1 of their freshman year. During that time they have the opportunity through volunteerism to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC or until they earn a certificate or degree.

Students must participate in 100 hours of community service before they graduate high school or a home-school program within the SVCC District, which is parts of Lee, Whiteside, Ogle, Carroll, Bureau and Henry counties.

Participating students must also apply for at least one other scholarship and complete either their FAFSA or the FAFSA forecaster.

While at SVCC, students must maintain a 2.0 grade point average per semester and be enrolled in a certificate, degree or transfer program and continue 25 hours of community service per year.

Additional information on Impact can be found at svcc.edu/impact. Coordinators are Ashleigh Sorenson and Brittany Devereueawax.