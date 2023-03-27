Sterling farmer takes part in BASF presentation

Nik Jacobs of Jacobs Bros. Farms near Sterling took part in a BASF promotional event the day before the start of the 2023 Commodity Classic, one of the nation’s largest farmer-led agricultural conferences.

Jacobs was interviewed by BASF’s Scott Kay, vice president in charge of U.S. crop production, on March 8 as part of the “Together Toward Tomorrow” presentation during the BASF Behind Science event.

During the interview, Jacobs shared how chemistry solutions have led to more efficient production in both crops and livestock.

According to the Jacobs Bros. Farms website, Jacobs is a 2007 graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in finance.

BASF announced after the presentation that its solid encapsulated corn herbicide for the 2024 crop year would be sold under the name Surtain once cleared for use by the Environmental Protection Agency. It was researched and developed over the past 10 years.

Kay said this latest innovation is significant because many weeds have evolved with resistance to 21 of 31 known herbicide approaches.

BASF Corp. is based in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is the North American affiliate of BASF SE in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

The Commodity Classic, which brings together farmers, exhibitors, industry stakeholders and the media, had a record 10,400 attendees during the March 9 to 11 event.

Waterloo, Illinois, grower Kenny Hartman was co-chairman for this year’s classic. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack gave the keynote address.

Next year’s classic will be from Feb. 29 to March 2 in Houston, Texas.

The Commodity Classic was started in 1996 and is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and Association of Equipment Manufacturers.