Sterling and Dixon eliminated at IHSA state group drama contest

Group interpretation ensembles from Sterling and Dixon competed at the Illinois State High School Association drama finals, but neither advanced beyond the preliminary round.

The state finals were held Friday and Saturday at Glenwood High School in Chatham.

Sterling won its own sectional with a performance of “8-Bit Christmas” and Dixon had placed third with “Coraline.” Both competed in Friday’s preliminary.

Burbank Reavis won the state title for group interpretation with its presentation of “Illegally Yours.” Thornton Fractional North of Calumet City was second with “The Gilded Ones” and Marian of Chicago Heights was third with “Memoirs of an Imaginary Friend.”

The other schools qualifying for the finals were Joliet West, Harvey Thornton and South Holland Thornwood.

In contest play, Oak Lawn Richards captured the state title with “Mac / Beth.” Belleville West was second with “Over the Tavern” and Oak Lawn Community was third with “Wolf at the Door.”

Reavis had been the defending champion in both categories. Saturday’s victory was its sixth drama state title since 2016.

An exhibition of student short films was also held during the state finals weekend.

Sterling has arranged its academic calendar so it can serve as the state final host in 2024.

Scholastic bowl

The state finals in scholastic bowl were held March 18 at Heartland Community College in Normal.

In Class 1A, Urbana U-High beat Piasa Southwestern 390-200 for the championship while Winnebago beat Johnston City 220-200 in the third-place match.

In Class 2A, Rockford Auburn beat Barrington 430-390 in the title match while Illinois Math and Science defeated Bloomington 480 to 130 for third.