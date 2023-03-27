March 27, 2023
Academic honors and achievements for college students from Sauk Valley

Academic Honors

Here is a listing of collegiate honors for students from the Sauk Valley area.

University of Illinois at Springfield

Dean’s list

Sterling – Spencer Mauch

Model Illinois Government simulation, March 2-4, Illinois State Capitol

Dixon – Joel Lammert, 2024 governor, 2023 outstanding staff member

Davis Junction – Alexander Rankin, 2024 speaker, 2023 minority leader

Western Illinois University

College of Fine Arts and Communication

Young Artist Awards

Rock Falls – Akshar Barot, flute

University of Iowa

Discovery and Innovation Awards

Chana – Ashley Rhodes, biomedical engineering major, Excellence in Undergraduate Research

Augustana College

Augustana Symphonic Band, a 50-person ensemble, will tour Japan in March and April.

Sterling – Amy Zeigler

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Dean’s list with high honors, winter quarter 2023

Polo – Patrick Wright

