Academic honors and achievements for college students from Sauk Valley

Here is a listing of collegiate honors for students from the Sauk Valley area.
University of Illinois at Springfield
Dean’s list
Sterling – Spencer Mauch
Model Illinois Government simulation, March 2-4, Illinois State Capitol
Dixon – Joel Lammert, 2024 governor, 2023 outstanding staff member
Davis Junction – Alexander Rankin, 2024 speaker, 2023 minority leader
Western Illinois University
College of Fine Arts and Communication
Young Artist Awards
Rock Falls – Akshar Barot, flute
University of Iowa
Discovery and Innovation Awards
Chana – Ashley Rhodes, biomedical engineering major, Excellence in Undergraduate Research
Augustana College
Augustana Symphonic Band, a 50-person ensemble, will tour Japan in March and April.
Sterling – Amy Zeigler
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Dean’s list with high honors, winter quarter 2023
Polo – Patrick Wright