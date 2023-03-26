Wesley Wilson is Amboy student of the month for January

Wesley Wilson is a 17-year-old senior and January student of the month from Amboy. His parents are Amy and Dan Wilson. His siblings are Kenley, Charley and Molly Wilson.
What class do you find really engaging?
I find calculus really engaging because my teacher always keeps the class interesting by teaching life lessons that relate to math.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
My post-graduation plans are to attend Sauk Valley Community College to play golf. Then I plan to transfer to a four-year university to play golf. I plan on majoring in finance.
What are your two favorite activities?
My two favorite extracurricular activities are golf and National Honor Society. I made the state tournament for golf, and I really enjoyed being with my teammates. I enjoy the National Honor Society because it makes me feel accomplished, and we also donate money to the community at the end of the year.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Walking down the hallways filled with the entire students and staff of Amboy High School who were there to support me before I went to the IHSA state golf tournament.
What is your hope for the future?
My hope for the future is that I am happy with wherever life takes me.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.