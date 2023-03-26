Shutter to Think: One year ago

A feature on artist Heather Baker anchored the debut of Shutter to Think. (Alex Paschal)

If my math is correct, which it rarely is, it’s been one year since I’ve started this column. Shaw Media photo editor Sandy Bresner encouraged the photogs in the company to add a column as a way to peek behind the curtain, if you will, to learn about the story and reasoning behind the images. Each essay has delved into a different subject, but my approach has mostly been that it needs to be a fun read; there’s not nearly enough fun in news nowadays.

I also want these things to be thoughtful, goofy, educational and informative. If you can wring all of that into one, I think it’s a winner.

Feedback from readers, friends and family has been beyond wonderful. I really cannot express my thanks and appreciation enough. If I could, I’d give you all a collective hug.

It truly fills my heart when readers mention to me they have enjoyed these stories or when a close family member suggests a possible idea or sends a simple note that suggests a different perspective on a photo.

I have thoroughly enjoyed sharing these tips, trivia, thoughts and tidbits, and there’s more to come. Stay tuned!

