Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 10-17

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Elm Properties to Fulton Retail Development Group, 1106 Fourth St., Fulton, $80,000.

Elm Properties to Jeffrey A. and Lisa A. Witt, 1104 Fourth St., Fulton, $70,000.

Randy L. DeJonge to Jordan and Jerimiah Johnston, 17150 Timber Drive, Sterling, $249,900.

JB and MB Investments LLC to Dy Holdings LLC, 709 Ave. K, Sterling, $40,000.

Alfred S. Lopez Estate and Janelle Gustafson, John Desmond Jr., Marie Welker and Alfred R. Lopez to Rene and Alma Menez, 1101 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $74,000.

April and Leeroy Vankampen to Patrick Burgess, 19010 Elston Road, Fulton, $139,000.

Terry K. and Judith M. Hadaway to Emily A. Holcomb, 610 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $68,000.

Seth A. and Sarah L. Cassens to TCS Total Property Management, 1307 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $50,000.

Joshua Shaw to Tiffany Rotan, 408 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, $12,000.

Red Door Rentals Morrison to Jill N. Beswick, 408 W. South St., Morrison, $79,000.

Angela A. Woodley to Richard A. and Susan M. Dean, 110 S. Washington St., Tampico, $20,000.

Roger K. Susan A. Meiers to Kenneth E. Lange, 15543 Bishop Road, Morrison, $353,000.

Mark L. Holldorf to Ashley N,. and Alexander M. Kraus, 2106 E. 39th St., Sterling, $185,000.

Dacia D. and Michael V. Dennis Jr. to Lisa Johnson, 1519 Woodburn Ave., Sterling, $147,000.

Mitch and Leigh Milnes to Corrina Geerts, 401 S. Heaton St., Morrison, $65,000.

Michael L. Britt and Mark S. Zinnen to Mitch and Leigh Milnes, 401 S. Heaton St., Morrison, $42,000.

Stacey W. and Tonda R. Mueller to James McCune, one parcel on Lyndon and Hurd roads, Prophetstown, $2,212,000.

Brian W. Barton to Kerri A. Norberg, 724 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $112,000.

Hylkie Lecaj to Aurelio Barrios, 1204 W. 14th St., Rock Falls, $62,000.

TCS Total Property Management to Josh and Ashley M. Dahlquist, 905 E. 19th St., Sterling, $210,000.

Michael and Tamara McCormick to Karen A. Enslow Trust, 104 Carolee Lane, Morrison, $205,000.

Quit claim deed

Robert, Karl and Daniel Sigel and Anita Sigel Smith to Michael L. and Debra L. Sigel, 210 S. Lincoln St., Tampico, $34,000.

Trustees deed

Andrew J. Slonneger Trust to Luciano Gonzalez, 1703 11th Ave., Sterling, $131,000.

Deeds

Ward, Murray, Pace and Johnson, sale officer and Victor and Kelli L. Erickson to Brian Lee Musselman, 412 17th Ave., Sterling, $38,000.

James E. and Thomas W. Sullivan to R. Allan and Diane Strohman Stichter Trust, 2905 Banks Road, Erie, $900,000.

Daniel B. Kalfas to Cole K. Younger, 25060 Front St., Sterling, $50,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Lona N. Berkeley to DY Holdings LLC 1767 Franklin, 1767 Franklin Road, Franklin Grove, $40,000.

Carolyn M. Sargent, John R. Lewis, Marilyn K. Sturgis, Natasha K. Carmichael, Marissa S. Luxton and Nathan W. and James D. Lewis to Michael and Nellie Zimmerman, 108 N. Mason Ave., Amboy, $35,000.

Robert A. and Lori L. Cudone to Esquire II LLC, 1511 Eadens Place, Dixon, $162,000.

Franklin Grove Church of the Brethren to Grace Association of Schools Inc., 121 W. North St., Franklin Grove, $0.

George M. and Loida E. Krug to Aracely Ortega, block 15, lot 181 Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $28,000.

Donna M. Misner to Donna M. Misner Trust, Pamela J. Robbins and Donna M. Misner, co-trustees, 1309 Burchell Court, Dixon, $0.

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-2, Citibank N.A., trustee, Newrez LLC and New Penn Financial Servicing to Claire L. McChristy, 408 Western Ave., Ashton, $110,000.

Jerold W. and Sheryl E. Yoder to Jeremy V. and Nicole Bollman, 1918 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $140,000.

Drew W. and Nicole Goy to Jennifer L. Cooter, 1628 Lee Center Road, Amboy, $250,000.

William G. Hull III and Cara Jo, Michael Robert and William G. Hull Jr. to Michael G. Meusel, 1570 Nauman Road, Amboy, $952,628.

Blake and Emily E. Grimm to James and Rosemary Cook, 2072 state Route 26, Dixon, $290,000.

Benjamin D. and Robin Kibble to Nicholas and Stephanie Vallejos, 449 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $270,000.

Patience Vanzand to Selby Enterprises LLC, 911 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $0.

Leland Farmers Co. to Daniel T. Countryman and Jennifer Krantz, one parcel on Flagg Street, Paw Paw, $20,000.

Jasper Farms LLC to Mark and Stacy LeFevre, one parcel in Nachusa Township, $2,332,798.

F6 Land Co. LLC and Michael G. Flanagan to Carol A. Vaessen Trust, Carol A. Vaessen, trustee and Lois J. Vaessen Declaration of Trust, Louis J. Vaessen, trustee, one parcel in East Grove Township and two in Marion Township, $2,185,000.

Teresa Boeger to F6 Land Co. LLC, one parcel in East Grove Township and two in Marion Township, $0.

Stephen Cunningham to F6 Land Co. LLC, one parcel in East Grove Township and two in Marion Township, $0.

Jennifer Wilhite Fahrenthold, Susan Inman, Trudy Smith, Rolland Jenkins, Raymond Schone, Lisa Theil, Pat Wilhite, Jed W. Inman, Michael Schone, Steve, Douglas W. and Gregory L. Witry, Charles Schone, J. Craig Jenkins, Colyn Falk, and Crum Estate heirs to F6 Land Co. LLC, one parcel in East Grove Township and two in Marion Township, $0.

Michele Heyen to F6 Land Co. LLC, one parcel in East Grove Township and two in Marion Township, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Laura Hamilton to Herb Bluder, block 2, lot 223, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $1,000.

Mary Elizabeth Manning to Alicia Marie Zeller, 923 Beech Drive, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

PH Trust, Country Estates LLC, trustee, to Timatt Real Estate Master Series LLC Series 9, 1740 S. Galena Ave., Dixon (Pizza Hut), $518,000.

L. Patrick and Marilyn A. Henry Trust No. 101, Michael R. Henry and Judith Henry Fenoglio, co-trustees, to Mary Henry Scott, one parcel in Harmon Township, $0.

L. Patrick and Marilyn A. Henry Trust No. 101, Michael R. Henry and Judith Henry Fenoglio, co-trustees, to Kathleen Henry Quinn, two parcels in Harmon Township, $0.

Walter E. Jenkins Revocable Trust, Walter W. Jenkins, trustee, to F6 Land Co. LLC, one parcel in East Grove Township and two in Marion Township, $0.

Dorothea C. Witry Trust, Gregory L. Witry, trustee, to F6 Land Co. LLC, one parcel in East Grove Township and two in Marion Township, $2,185,000.

Executors deed

Samantha Inman Wudtke and Lee Van Inman to F6 Land Co. LLC, one parcel in East Grove Township and two in Marion Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

The late Helen I. Schryver by heir to Spencer Decrane, 502 E. Colden St., Oregon, $80,000.

Blue Crew LLC to Peter and Antonio Alfano, 804 Franklin St., Oregon, $320,000.

Derrick E. and Paula S. Porter to David and Aline Click, 404 Barbara St., Mt. Morris, $182,000.

Matthew T. and Joleen L. Sagendorf to Michael Luke and Kirsten Eva Goessman, 3075 E. Water Road, Byron, $308,000.

Shirley Batten to Zachary J. Nardi and Haley R. Repass, 500 Jackson St., Oregon, $265,000.

Jef W. and Cynthia M. Good to Jake and Tara Petticrew, one parcel in Maryland Township, $15,600.

Thomas J. and Melodie L. Miller to Jacob P. and Emma D. Warner, 323 Winter Rose Circle, Davis Junction, $195,900.

Byron Park District to Gregory K. and Shelly L. Marchini, one parcel on Brentwood Drive, Byron, $32,000.

Shane M. and Kayla M. Pope to Carson Riley Sweeney and Natalie J. Schmit, 1220 N. Moose Road, Mt. Morris, $165,251.

Michael J. Bragg to Richard D. and Mary L. Krug, 306 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $134,500.

Hub Shuttle Inc. to Taylor Opsahl, 8576 N. Yosemite Drive, Byron, $203,000.

Michelle A. Marshall and Curtis A. Rouw, to Krzysztof and Emma Kiernia, 7080 E. Hales Corner Road, Byron, $395,000.

Gregory G. Rose to Mark Overmeyer, one parcel on River Road, Oregon, $116,250.

Quit claim deeds

Youssi Cutom Homes LLC to Youssi Rentals LLC III, 7405 E. Longworth Close, Byron, $0.

The late Marvin L. Vietmeier by heirs to Diana L. Vietmeier, 604 S. First Ave., Forreston, $0.

Lisa Trimble, also Burgett, to Carleton T. Trimble, 7777 N. Crestview Road, Byron, $0.

Marion E. and Wieslawa M. Klesk to Michael Szmigiel, 207 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Richard E. Pontnack Trust and Residuary Trust, Constance M. Pontnack, trustee, to Matthew D. and Lynae R. Vanoosten, 901 S. Congress Ave., Polo, $178,500.

Gar-Bear Trust 212, Deborah K. Thompson, trustee, to Ira Aaron and Ciarra M. Hill, 6474 N. Kilbuck Road, Davis Junction, $130,000.

Executors deeds

Estate of the late Herbert Eugene Whaley by executor to Marvin Schabacker, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $0.

Estate of the late Herbert Eugene Whaley by executor to Betty Jean Schabacker, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $0.

Estate of the late Herbert Eugene Whaley by executor to Dennis E. and Donald Whaley, 6682 E. Flagg Road, Chana, $0.

Estate of the late Deloris S. Pritchard by executor to Shana L. Coffman, 12626 W. Town Line Road, Forreston, $0.

Deed in trust

The late Darrell Hagemann by heirs to BB Trust 1296, Anthony S. Benesh, trustee, 4224 N. River Road, Oregon, $381,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office