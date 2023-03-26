March 26, 2023
Dead Fish Points ensure Sterling students’ interest in STEM challenge

Khloe Copling (left) and Brielle Garcia show off their shelter to Lincoln librarian Sira Gaffey Thursday, March 23, 2023. The group was the first to successfully complete a shelter so was awarded “dead fish” points as inspired by the book. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

STERLING – Fourth-graders earned “Dead Fish Points” on Thursday. That’s one way to hold their interest.

Heather Johnson is the librarian at Sterling High School and she used elements from a novel “The Wild Robot” as the basis for a STEM challenge that involved more than 100 students from Lincoln Elementary School in two sessions held at the high school library.

STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

“The Wild Robot” is a bestselling book by author and illustrator Peter Brown about the collision of nature and technology on an island visited by a robot. Students had already read the novel in their English language classes.

So, during the activity, students completed challenges – such as puzzles and building a shelter – to earn “Dead Fish Points” for Roz the Robot.

Sterling High School librarian Heather Johnson reads aloud to a group of Lincoln School fourth graders Thursday, March 23, 2023 from the book “The Wild Robot.” Students then participated in a series of STEM challenges related to the book, such as completing a puzzle or building a shelter against a winter storm. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

