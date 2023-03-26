Dead Fish Points ensure Sterling students’ interest in STEM challenge

STERLING – Fourth-graders earned “Dead Fish Points” on Thursday. That’s one way to hold their interest.
Heather Johnson is the librarian at Sterling High School and she used elements from a novel “The Wild Robot” as the basis for a STEM challenge that involved more than 100 students from Lincoln Elementary School in two sessions held at the high school library.
STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.
“The Wild Robot” is a bestselling book by author and illustrator Peter Brown about the collision of nature and technology on an island visited by a robot. Students had already read the novel in their English language classes.
So, during the activity, students completed challenges – such as puzzles and building a shelter – to earn “Dead Fish Points” for Roz the Robot.