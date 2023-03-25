Sauk Valley Community College creates partnership with Augustana College

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College entered into a dual-enrollment agreement with Augustana College to enhance and expand opportunities for students.

The agreement allows students enrolling at SVCC with the intention of completing an Associate of Arts program to apply to Augustana at the same time, having access to academic resources on both campuses.

Some of SVCC’s best students will be afforded the opportunity to transfer to and graduate from Augustana College thanks to the Augustana Next partnership.” — SVCC President Dave Hellmich

After completing their associate degree and meeting transfer admission requirements, students are automatically admitted to Augustana and will have junior standing.

As part of this Augustana Next partnership, SVCC students are eligible to take any two Augustana courses at a reduced rate. These dual-enrolled students may elect to enroll in Augustana courses during the academic year or in the summer for either major or general education courses.

“What a great partnership with a premiere liberal arts college. Some of SVCC’s best students will be afforded the opportunity to transfer to and graduate from Augustana College thanks to the Augustana Next partnership,” SVCC President Dave Hellmich said.

This partnership helps bridge the gap and ease the transition from SVCC to Augustana, where students will complete their bachelor’s degree, according to a Sauk news release.

“Sauk Valley is one of only six colleges in the two-state region that we sought to partner with,” Augustana President Andrea Talentino said. “Our outreach was driven by evidence that Sauk Valley offered an outstanding education and that their programs are some of the most distinguished in the state.”

The agreement was in the works for about a year.

“We plan together a long and steadily strengthening partnership for the benefit of the students and the region that we both serve,” Talentino said.