Sterling board renews several school administrator contracts

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools approved the retirement of its director of finance, ratified contracts of six administrators and made one administrative appointment during Wednesday’s regular meeting of its board of education.
The retirement of finance director Tim Schwingle will be effective March 31. The six contract renewals all go into effect July 1.
In February, Superintendent Tad Everett said that Matt Birdsley, director of curriculum and instruction, will serve as the financial officer for the remainder of the school year. Birdsley is licensed as a certified school business official.
The board also approved contract renewals for one-year terms for Sterling High School dean of students Alexandra Miller and associate principal Amy Downs and for Challand Middle School associate principals Emily Stephenitch and Erin Sester.
A two-year contract renewal was approved for Tyler Jaske as high school athletics director. A three-year contract renewal was OK’d for Jason Austin as high school principal.
Nicole Mathews-Meisenheimer was appointed dean of students at Lincoln school for the 2023-24 school year.
Certified staff
Resignation of high school English teacher Jordan Johnson was accepted effective at the end of the school year.
Franklin pre-K teacher Mary Marker’s request for family medical leave was approved for May 1-30.
Cassandra Higgins was hired as a custodial substitute for the district office and Daniel Robionson was hired as a substitute for the district office.
Classified staff
Braden Birdsley will be appointed as a summer technology assistant for May 22-Aug. 15.
Franklin’s Kacee Lottman was terminated as a special education aide effective March 6.
High school custodians Tabatha Heide and Andrew Magana each resigned.
Coaches
The board approved Colt Adams as a baseball coach at the high school.
The board also approved a slate of coaches at Challand Middle School. They were Sarah Gabrielse for cheer, Mark Johnson for cross country, Ashley Platz for volleyball, Marissa Salinas for pompons and Logan Shearer for volleyball.