March 24, 2023
Sauk Valley Community College student art exhibition will be March 30

Artist Deborah Di Vita Glascott speaks about her works Monday, March 18, 2023 during the closing of her show at Sauk Valley College. Glascott has worked with SVCC art department head Glenn Bodish and with the Water Street Studio Collective of Batavia on the exhibit.

Artist Deborah Di Vita Glascott speaks about her works Monday, March 18, 2023 during the closing of her show at Sauk Valley Community College. The next exhibit will feature works by Sauk Valley Community College students. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – The annual Sauk Valley Community College Student Art Exhibition and Fine Art Performance Hour will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 30.

“SVCC fine arts students have worked tirelessly throughout the semester to produce enlivening work,” according to a Sauk news release.

Art students will be discussing their visual art, and creative writing students will read their original poetry and fiction.

The Student Art Exhibition opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Art Gallery on the second floor, east end. The Fine Arts Performance Hour will be in the Mathis Theatre beginning at 7 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.

