Sauk Valley Community College student art exhibition will be March 30

DIXON – The annual Sauk Valley Community College Student Art Exhibition and Fine Art Performance Hour will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 30.

“SVCC fine arts students have worked tirelessly throughout the semester to produce enlivening work,” according to a Sauk news release.

Art students will be discussing their visual art, and creative writing students will read their original poetry and fiction.

The Student Art Exhibition opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Art Gallery on the second floor, east end. The Fine Arts Performance Hour will be in the Mathis Theatre beginning at 7 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.