Dixon council approves funding for summer street work

DIXON – The city is gearing up for $1.15 million in street resurfacing this summer.
The Dixon City Council recently approved using $490,000 in motor-fuel tax funds for the annual roadwork project as well as $50,550 for an engineering contract with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental.
The rest of the project will be covered with the city’s half percent infrastructure sales tax funds.
Project bidding likely will take place at the end of April, and Public Works Director Matt Heckman said he’ll release the list of streets being resurfacing the second week of May.
Construction costs are up, but they will see if they can fit in some extra work, he said.
“We tend to swing for the fences when it comes to street resurfacing,” Heckman said.
The city receives about $650,000 a year in MFT funds, and remaining dollars will go toward resurfacing Division Street and Fargo Avenue.
The city has been spending at least $1 million on its annual street resurfacing program following a few years of larger resurfacing projects to catch up on previous years. Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said the city has caught up with work and can continue to make more strides.
“One of the things that excites me about our resurfacing now is we’ve gotten the city caught up to the point where our annual resurfacing is more or less where it needs to be every year as opposed to playing catch-up, and that was a many-year process to get there,” Arellano said.