Sterling church to receive $75,600 state security grant

SPRINGFIELD — A Sterling church is one of 116 nonprofit organizations to receive a grant from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency through the 2023 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

The First Presbyterian Church in Sterling, 410 Second Ave., is slated to receive $75,600 according to a Thursday press release from Gov. JB Pritzker and the NSGP. Across the state, 116 agencies were recipients in the $20 million program.

“As governor, my top priority has always been—and will continue to be—keeping Illinoisans safe,” said Pritzker. “This $20 million investment will provide grantees—from mosques and synagogues to education centers and cultural institutions—the resources they need to enhance safety measures amidst the rising tide of extremism. From Skokie to Peoria, Illinoisans deserve to be able to congregate safely with their communities, and that’s exactly what the Nonprofit Security Grant Program achieves.”

Many of the grantees are places of worship, reproductive health providers, cultural institutions, and education centers who were deemed at high-risk of a terrorist attack, the press release said.

The church’s own website states: “We are a congregation of about 150 people, saints and sinners (all of us are both!) of all ages. We welcome old and young, every race and culture, every stage and place in life, every orientation, LGBTQ+, new believers, searchers, and lifelong Christians. If you identify as ‘human’ we welcome you! Our leadership is representative of lots of ‘categories’ but they all share a commitment to being the body of Christ, loving God and loving neighbor, and seeking justice for all people.”

The church is the host for monthly meetings of PFLAG Sauk Valley, which provides support for individuals and families in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Funds must be used for target-hardening activities, which include active shooter trainings, the purchase/installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization, and the hiring of contracted security personnel.

Security enhancements must be for the locations that the not-for-profit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during a three-year performance period.

“At a time when threats against cultural and religious institutions have occurred in record numbers, this critical security funding is particularly important,” said state Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “I am grateful to Governor Pritzker and IEMA for getting these resources to the places they are needed most.”

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the IEMA Office of Homeland Security will continue to identify all expanding threats and work collaboratively with partners to monitor all enhancements and document proven successes.