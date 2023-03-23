Li Arellano endorses Glen Hughes as next Dixon mayor

DIXON – Mayor Li Arellano Jr. announced his endorsement Thursday for Glen Hughes to become his replacement.

Arellano was first elected in 2015 and decided not to run for re-election after two terms.

Hughes, 70, had a 37-year career as a commercial lender and served as a market president at Community State Bank for 15 years.

“Our next mayor must understand our city’s financial recovery and use it to continue Dixon’s economic and cultural growth,” Arellano said. “Glen Hughes has deep knowledge of finances, business development, and budgeting. Further, he has freely given his expertise back to Dixon during his years of service on community boards and projects. His expertise and service make Glen the clear choice for mayor, and I proudly endorse him.”

Hughes is running against council member Dennis Considine, 77, who served a term as the city commissioner of public health and safety under the city’s previous form of government. Considine regained a seat on the council in 2017 and was reelected in 2021.

Before retiring, Considine’s career history spanned 50 years in several area businesses, including Kline’s Department Store, Marshall Beauty Supply, Dixon Floral and Nichols Greenhouse and Nursery.

After years of reform and financial trimming, the city has been able to invest more in economic development, infrastructure projects, and the community arts and culture scene, Arellano said.

“Dixon has undergone an incredible recovery, and it has been my honor to be part of that. That work must continue,” he said. “While I have not made a habit of public endorsements in local races, it is important to me to leave our city in the best hands possible. The difference between candidates in this election for mayor is profound – in financial expertise, in business development knowledge, and in leadership. I strongly encourage Dixon’s voters to choose Glen Hughes as our next mayor.”