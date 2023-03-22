Phidian Art Show coming to The Next Picture Show in Dixon

DIXON – The 74th annual Phidian Art Show showcasing local artists will open March 31 at The Next Picture Show.

The show opens with the awards reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at TNPS, 113 W. First St., in downtown Dixon, and the collection of original artwork will be on display at the gallery through April 22.

The show is open to the public during regular gallery hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Community members can cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award from April 1 to April 14, after which it will be announced.

The Phidians award more than $3,500 in prizes donated by local businesses and individuals, many of which are memorial awards. — The Next Picture Show

This annual event was started in 1947 by the Phidian Art Club, a group formed in 1890 to promote art, literature and music. The show puts local artists’ work in the spotlight. Awards include American and regional scenes, nature, best floral, landscape, oil, watercolor, and pen and ink entries.

“Both artists and patrons eagerly anticipate the Phidian Art Show,” said Deb Cleary, this year’s committee chairman.

Artists can pick up an entry form at TNPS or download the form on the “Art Applications” page on The Next Picture Show’s website.

“Through their generous support, the art show continues to be the year’s highlight for the ever-growing artistic and cultural scene in the Sauk Valley area,” according to a news release.

Artwork will be accepted at The Next Picture Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27-29. The entry fee is $15 for one artwork and $25 for two artworks with a two-artwork limit.

Artists must live within 35 miles of Dixon and be 17 years or older. Only two-dimensional paintings or drawings in any medium will be accepted.

Artwork must be original, not produced under the direction of an instructor, no more than five years old, and never have been entered in a previous Phidian Art Show. All work must be ready for hanging by wire, no larger than 48 inches wide, or exceeding 25 pounds.

Photography, crafts, sculptures, digital art and three-dimensional art are not accepted for this show.

Former art educator Mari Jo Schuneman was selected to judge this year’s show.

She has taught in the area’s local schools for 25 years, a significant portion at Reagan Middle School in Dixon. Specializing in woven and felted work, Shuneman has exhibited at shows both locally and throughout the midwest.

She was honored in Springfield when she received the 2011 Art Exemplar Award from the Illinois Alliance for Arts Education.

Contact Cleary at 815-441-3623 or at debracleary815@gmail.com for information about the art show.