March 22, 2023
Missouri hatchery stocks pond at Rock Falls’ Centennial Park

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Weighing about a pound each, 1,940 pounds of trout are being stocked in the Centennial Park pond in Rock Falls on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

ROCK FALLS — Centennial Park on 11th Street in Rock Falls has three playgrounds and four ball fields. But the centerpiece of the park is the pond, which is used for fishing and paddleboating.

Starting April 1 the Coloma Park District will open it for fishing. It was restocked Tuesday.

Crystal Lake Fisheries of Ava, Missouri, was on hand to transfer 1,940 pounds of trout to the Centennial Park lake. Fish were sent from the fisheries truck down a chute that went into the lake.

Crystal Lake Fisheries was founded in 1940 and remains a family business, operated by the great-grandchildren of its original owners. It has its own hatchery and raises its own strain of rainbow trout.

Cody Herrell, right, driver for Crystal Lake Fisheries of Missouri, starts to stock Rock Falls' Centennial Park pond Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with more than 1,900 pounds of trout for the upcoming fishing season. Trout season will start on April 1.

