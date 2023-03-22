Missouri hatchery stocks pond at Rock Falls’ Centennial Park

ROCK FALLS — Centennial Park on 11th Street in Rock Falls has three playgrounds and four ball fields. But the centerpiece of the park is the pond, which is used for fishing and paddleboating.

Starting April 1 the Coloma Park District will open it for fishing. It was restocked Tuesday.

Crystal Lake Fisheries of Ava, Missouri, was on hand to transfer 1,940 pounds of trout to the Centennial Park lake. Fish were sent from the fisheries truck down a chute that went into the lake.

Crystal Lake Fisheries was founded in 1940 and remains a family business, operated by the great-grandchildren of its original owners. It has its own hatchery and raises its own strain of rainbow trout.