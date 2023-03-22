Fine arts take the lead at Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON — The fine arts were center stage at Sauk Valley Community College on Monday.
First off, the college played host to national touring electric violinist and DJ Alex Ahn, who had a popup concert in the school’s commons area. Ahn picked up the violin at age 3 and now performs free form. He also took requests from those in attendance, performing pieces from Prince, Frank Sinatra and Bad Bunny.
At the SVCC art gallery, oil painter Deborah Di Vita Glascott was on hand for the closing of her solo exhibit, “13 Stories.”
The music department held a spring band concert in the evening at Mathis Theatre.
Upcoming: The annual Student Art Exhibit begins March 27. Its opening reception will be at 5 p.m. March 30, followed by the Fine Art Performance House in the theater.