Fine arts take the lead at Sauk Valley Community College

Electric violinist Alex Ahn entertains a crowd at Sauk Valley Community College Monday, March 20, 2023. Learning at the age of three, Ahn has transitioned from classic to a free style. During an audience request portion of his show, the artist played selections from Prince to Frank Sinatra to current pop artist Bad Bunny. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)