March 22, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Fine arts take the lead at Sauk Valley Community College

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Sauk Valley Community College instructors Amy Jakobsen, left, and Karen Abele attend the closing of artist Deborah Di Vita Glascott’s show “13 Stories,” on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the SVCC art gallery.

Sauk Valley Community College instructors Amy Jakobsen, left, and Karen Abele attend the closing of artist Deborah Di Vita Glascott’s show “13 Stories,” on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the SVCC art gallery. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — The fine arts were center stage at Sauk Valley Community College on Monday.

First off, the college played host to national touring electric violinist and DJ Alex Ahn, who had a popup concert in the school’s commons area. Ahn picked up the violin at age 3 and now performs free form. He also took requests from those in attendance, performing pieces from Prince, Frank Sinatra and Bad Bunny.

At the SVCC art gallery, oil painter Deborah Di Vita Glascott was on hand for the closing of her solo exhibit, “13 Stories.”

The music department held a spring band concert in the evening at Mathis Theatre.

Upcoming: The annual Student Art Exhibit begins March 27. Its opening reception will be at 5 p.m. March 30, followed by the Fine Art Performance House in the theater.

Image 1 of 8
Electric violinist Alex Ahn entertains a lunch crowd at Sauk Valley Community College on Monday, March 20, 2023. Learning violin at the age of 3, Ahn has transitioned from classic to a free style. During an audience request portion of his show, the artist played selections made famous by Prince, Frank Sinatra and pop star Bad Bunny.

Electric violinist Alex Ahn entertains a crowd at Sauk Valley Community College Monday, March 20, 2023. Learning at the age of three, Ahn has transitioned from classic to a free style. During an audience request portion of his show, the artist played selections from Prince to Frank Sinatra to current pop artist Bad Bunny. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Sauk Valley Community CollegePremiumEducationEntertainment
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media