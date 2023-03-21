Most Illinois schools spent a big chunk of pandemic recovery money on salaries, but what did Sauk Valley schools do differently?

School districts in the Sauk Valley and across northwest Illinois have been spending their federal pandemic recovery money on purchased services, facility improvements and supplies.

That’s a different set of priorities than the state’s other public schools.

According to data provided by the Illinois State Board of Education, some $1.4 billion — more than one-third of statewide expenditures thus far — went to salaries for teachers and staff.

Illinois got nearly $8 billion from the three rounds of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, commonly referred to as the ESSER funds. Some districts also received set-asides as non-Title I designated schools (SEA).

Statewide, a little more than half of the federal grants have been spent. School districts have until September 2024 to allocate the rest.

Here is an update, first on ESSER data from schools in Rock Falls, Sterling and Dixon and then on compiled data from Regional Offices of Education 47 and 8.

Rock Falls

Rock Falls High School received $2,416,047. It has spent all of ESSER I and II and SEA funds and has spent 69.9% of its ESSER III funds. It devoted 62.68% on capital projects, 16.11% on purchased services, 9.75% on supplies, 9.16% on salaries and 2.3% on benefits.

District 13 received $5,255,476. It has spent all of its ESSER I and II grants and 87.8% of ESSER III and 99.9% of SEA. It devoted 86.51% on purchased services, 9.51% on supplies, 3.4% on salaries and 0.59% on employee benefits.

Montmorency received $979,131. It has spent all of ESSER I and II grants and 56.7% of its ESSER III. It devoted 56.6% on purchased services, 19.76% on salaries, 16.16% on supplies, 3.99% on capital outlays, 3.29% on employee benefits and 0.29% on non-capital expenses.

East Coloma-Nelson received $795,843. It spent all of ESSER I, 72.7% of ESSER II and 24.5% of ESSER III. It devoted 35.89% to supplies, 33.14 on capital outlays, 30.1 on salaries and 0.83 on employee benefits.

Sterling

Sterling Public Schools received $10,711,397.

It has spent all of its ESSER I funds, 97.4% of ESSER II funds, 49.6% of ESSER III funds and 99.6% of its SEA.

Sterling devoted 56.6% to capital outlays, 23.4% on supplies and materials, 12.76% on salaries, 5.22% on purchased services and 1.9% on employee benefits.

Dixon

Dixon Public Schools received $7,736,171.

It spent 99.6% of ESSER I funds and 99.6% of SEA. It has spent 24.7% of its ESSER II funds. It also has the entirety of its $4,874,502 ESSER III funds available.

Dixon spent 77.07% on supplies and materials, 16.55% on salaries, 3.53% on purchased services, and 2.85% on capital outlays.

ROE 47

Districts in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties have allocated 31.17% on purchased services. Another 26.81 went toward capital outlays and 23.07% went to supplies and materials.

Of the rest, 16.76% was for salaries and 2.16% was for benefits. Some $1,400 was designated for non-capital equipment.

Districts reported using 99.9% of ESSER I funds, 80.4% of ESSER II, 44.7% of ESSER III and 78.3% of SEA.

ROE 8

Districts in Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties have allocated 33.83% on purchased services and 30.90% on capital outlays.

The rest was 23.78% for supplies and materials, 9.21% on salaries and 0.16% on benefits.

Districts reported all of ESSER I funds were spent, 91.7% of ESSER II, 40.7% of ESSER III and 94.6% of SEA.