In IHSA drama, Sterling makes state for 27th time; Dixon also qualifies

Members of the Sterling High School cast of "8-Bit Christmas" hold the IHSA sectional plaque for taking first in the group interpretation portion of Saturday's drama competition. Cast members are, in no particular order, Emma Stroup, Kaidence Stroup, Avery Moran, Rileigh Wren, Brinley Francis, Anna Hutchison, Kyle Hutchison, Israel Grande, Gavin Fischer, Owen Gaffey, and Ashton Stange. (Provided by Tim Schlegel)