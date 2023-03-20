In IHSA drama, Sterling makes state for 27th time; Dixon also qualifies

STERLING — Sterling’s acting troupe repeated as sectional champion to reach state for the 27th straight time while Dixon also qualified for the state finals based on judges’ critiques of their respective dramatic performances.
The Illinois High School Association competitions for group interpretation and contest play were both held Saturday at Sterling High School’s choir room at Centennial Auditorium.
In group interpretation, Sterling took first with “8-Bit Christmas.”
According to the director Tim Schlegel, “8-Bit” received a unanimous ranking of first from all five judges.
He also said each member of the “8-Bit” cast made the all-sectional team. They were Emma Stroup, Avery Moran, Rileigh Wren, Brinley Francis, Anna Hutchinson, Kyle Hutchinson, Israel Grande, Gavin Fischer, Owen Gaffey and Ashton Stange.
Huntley was second with “Dead Like Me.” Dixon was third with “Coraline.”
Dixon cast members were Oliver Payne, Reign Bonnowell, Olivia Hernandez, Grace Shoemaker-Fenwick, Christopher Wadsworth, Ian Gordon and Falan Schwarz.
In contest play, Huntley was first with “the Minotaur.” Second went to Villa Park Willowbrook for “Proof.”
Sterling’s production of “Small Mouth Sounds” did not qualify.
The state finals will be at Glenwood High School in Chatham on March 24-25. This will be Sterling’s 27th straight appearance.
Other schools qualifying for group interpretation were Joliet West, Kewanee, Lockport, Bartlett, West Chicago, Bensenville Fenton, Burbank Reavis, Downers Grove South, Chicago High School for the Arts, Calumet City Thornton Fractional North, Harvey Thornton, Lemont, Chicago Heights Marian, Richton Park Southland Prep and South Holland Thornwood.