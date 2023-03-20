Emma Stroup is Sterling student of the month for March

Emma Stroup is student of the month for March in Sterling

She is an 18-year-old senior from Sterling. Her parents are Thaddeus and Rebecca Stroup. Her siblings are Erin and Nathan.

What class do you find really engaging?

I find anatomy and physiology to be my most engaging class. It is most engaging because of my teacher, Mrs. Schlemmer, as well as my classmates and the material. We spend our class time learning about structures in the human body, what their functions are, and how they relate to our everyday lives.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

After graduating high school, I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College. I would like to travel after high school as well. I hope to go back to New York City.

What are your two favorite activities?

Theater and student council are my favorite extracurricular activities. I feel that being in shows has increased my comfortability onstage, raised my confidence levels and given me the opportunity to work with other actors. Student council is one of the clubs that I am involved in at SHS, and I thoroughly enjoy volunteering at the Parkway Center. During these trips, we join the residents for games, crafts, etc.

Please share a moment that was meaningful.

I think that theater has brought me the most meaningful experiences and memories in high school. Having the role as Billie in “Nice Work If You Can Get It” was the most memorable. It was an incredible opportunity and such a fun performance.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope that whatever I end up doing in the future is something that helps other people. I also am very hopeful that I can find ways to continue to be involved in both theater and musical arts.

